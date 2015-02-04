BRIEF-Dapai International says group is expected to record net losses in Q1
* Group is expected to record net losses after tax for financial performance for Q1 of financial period ended 31 March 2017
Feb 4 Prochnik SA :
* Prochnik January revenue from store sales 4.5 million zlotys ($1.2 million), up 58 pct
* Also recorded in January 141,328 zloty revenue from sales online, versus 0 zlotys a year earlier
($1 = 3.6386 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SAYS CEO JENNY SVENSSON AND NIKLAS GUSTAFSSON HAVE THROUGH THEIR OWN COMPANIES SOLD 3% OF THEIR HOLDINGS IN SJÖSTRAND COFFEE INT AB TO MEMBERS OF THE BOARD AND FURTHER STAKEHOLDERS IN THE COMPANY