July 20 Procter & Gamble Co said on
Friday it is buying the rest of its joint venture with Spain's
Agrolimen Group for $1 billion, a move that expands its presence
in the European feminine care and diaper businesses.
P&G, the world's largest household products maker, has a 50
percent stake in the joint venture, known as Arbora & Ausonia.
Agrolimen exercised a put option to sell the remaining 50
percent to P&G, the Cincinnati-based company said on Friday.
"While we have valued the partnership with Agrolimen, we
entered into a put arrangement because we saw benefits to drive
innovation and scale benefits with a 100 percent ownership
interest in this business," P&G said in a statement.
The joint venture dates back to the late 1980s or early
1990s, P&G said.
P&G, which makes Pampers diapers, Tampax tampons and Always
feminine care pads, expects the deal to close by the end of
2012. Barcelona-based Agrolimen continues to operate in
businesses such as food.
Arbora & Ausonia has offices in Spain and Portugal and sells
products such as Dodot diapers and Kandoo wipes for children.
The purchase comes soon after P&G announced plans to focus
on key, large businesses, and after activist investor William
Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management took a roughly 1
percent stake in P&G.
Ackman hasn't said what changes, if any, he would like to
see at P&G, which is in the midst of a $10 billion
restructuring.
P&G opened down 0.2 percent to $64.79.