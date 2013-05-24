May 24 Procter & Gamble Co said on Friday
the surprise return of A.G. Lafley as chairman and chief
executive was not an indication of any bigger problems at the
world's largest consumer products maker.
Lafley replaces Bob McDonald, effective immediately, at P&G,
which is in the midst of a major restructuring.
"This change very simply reflects Bob McDonald's decision to
retire and the board's view that A.G. Lafley was currently the
best person to replace Bob and build on the momentum that Bob
has initiated and led," Chief Financial Officer Jon Moeller said
on a very brief conference call for analysts on Friday morning.
The CFO said there would not be any dramatic change in
strategy due to the switch in CEOs.
The announcement late Thursday was "not indicative of any
kind of bigger problem or financial issue," he said.
Shares of P&G rose to $81.90 in premarket trading after
closing at $78.70 on Thursday, before the decision was
announced. P&G, the maker of Tide detergent and Gillette razors,
did not give a specific reason for McDonald's departure other
than to say that he is retiring. McDonald is 59 and Lafley is
65.
Moeller was the only speaker on the call and he did not take
questions from analysts.
He said P&G, which maintained its financial guidance as it
made Thursday's announcement, will continue to focus on
maintaining its momentum in developing markets and strengthening
its core developed market business, and that the company
continues to be "optimistic."