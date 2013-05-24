(Adds Lafley's compensation, CFO comment, updates stock
activity)
May 24 Procter & Gamble Co said on Friday
the surprise return of A.G. Lafley as chairman and chief
executive was not an indication of any bigger problems at the
world's largest consumer products maker.
Lafley replaces Bob McDonald, effective immediately, at P&G,
which is in the midst of a major restructuring.
Shares of P&G were up nearly 4 percent at $81.81 on Friday
after rising as high as $82.35.
"This change very simply reflects Bob McDonald's decision to
retire and the board's view that A.G. Lafley was currently the
best person to replace Bob and build on the momentum that Bob
has initiated and led," Chief Financial Officer Jon Moeller said
on a very brief conference call for analysts on Friday morning.
The CFO said there would not be any dramatic change in
strategy due to the switch in CEOs.
The announcement late Thursday was "not indicative of any
kind of bigger problem or financial issue," he said.
P&G, the maker of Tide detergent and Gillette razors, did
not give a specific reason for McDonald's departure other than
to say that he is retiring. McDonald is 59, and Lafley is 65.
P&G plans to pay Lafley a base salary of $2 million a year.
His base salary in 2009 was $1.8 million.
"This won't result in a dramatic change in our strategy or
priorities," Moeller said, adding that P&G will try to keep
momentum going in its developing markets.
Moeller was the only speaker on the call and he did not take
questions from analysts.
P&G maintained its financial outlook as it made Thursday's
announcement on the CEO shakeup. The Cincinnati-based company
cut its forecasts a few times during McDonald's tenure.
(Reporting by Jessica Wohl in Chicago; Additional reporting by
Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)