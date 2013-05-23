METALS-Copper sheds early gains on profit-taking
SYDNEY, May 31 Copper prices contracted in late Asian trade on Wednesday after rising earlier in the session on better-than-expected manufacturing data from China.
May 23 Procter & Gamble Co said on Thursday that it was bringing back A.G. Lafley to run the world's largest household products maker, replacing Bob McDonald in the roles of chairman, president and chief executive officer effective immediately.
MADRID, May 31 A spokeswoman for Spain's Abertis said on Wednesday that the company has not received an offer for its stake in Cellnex following a report that American Towers may be interested.