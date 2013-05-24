By Jessica Wohl
May 23 Procter & Gamble Co on Thursday
brought back A.G. Lafley to run the world's largest household
products maker, replacing Bob McDonald immediately in the midst
of a major restructuring.
Lafley is taking on the roles of chairman, president and
chief executive officer, effective immediately, while McDonald
is set to retire on June 30 after 33 years at P&G.
The move comes as some investors have pushed for faster
improvements from the maker of Tide detergent and Gillette
razors. P&G unveiled a $10 billion restructuring program in
February 2012. Since then, it has cut thousands of jobs and
taken other steps to speed up its operations, improve its
success with new products and do a better job in both
fast-growing emerging markets and in larger, developed markets
such as the United States.
"Bob retired, the board called me and I felt like duty
called. I'm back to help maintain the business momentum and keep
this productivity program going," Lafley told Reuters.
There was no single reason for McDonald's retirement, Lafley
said. "I think it's a number of personal reasons."
McDonald, who had been Lafley's hand-picked successor, was
not made available for an interview.
While the suddenness of the change was a shock, the move to
bring back Lafley was not, said Matt McCormick, a portfolio
manager at Bahl & Gaynor Investment Counsel in Cincinnati.
"The board has a known quantity in Lafley. He knows
everyone, he knows the systems, and now that Procter is on
firmer footing, it expects Lafley to be able to push the company
and its stock price higher," said McCormick, whose firm invests
more than $9.1 billion, with P&G as one of its biggest holdings.
Lafley, who will celebrate his 66th birthday in June, said
P&G's board asked him days, not weeks, ago to come back, but he
did not say exactly when he got the call.
Lafley said he is "fully engaged" in coming back and wants
to finish the work that has been started on the productivity
program.
"65 is the new 45," he joked, adding that he aims to build
momentum at P&G by focusing on growth in emerging markets and
innovation in brands and products.
Last summer, hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management
said it had a stake in P&G worth roughly $2 billion, or 1
percent of the company. CEO William Ackman, who has shaken up
management at other companies, most recently J.C. Penney Co Inc
, has blamed McDonald's team for missteps.
However, Ackman's pick for J.C. Penney, Ron Johnson, was
ousted last month and replaced by his predecessor, Mike Ullman.
A Pershing representative was not immediately available for
comment.
Lafley first joined Cincinnati-based P&G in 1977 and served
as president and CEO from 2000 to 2009, when he handed the
position over to McDonald. He stepped down as chairman in 2010.
"(P&G) wanted to bring someone back who knows the company
well and can handle running it, both in the interim and to
provide strategic guidance," said David Larcker, director of
Stanford University's Rock Center for Corporate Governance.
"Reaching out to a successful past CEO can give the markets
confidence, while still allowing time for a company to evaluate
its strategy."
P&G also stood by its fiscal year, ending June 30, and
fourth-quarter guidance. For the fourth quarter, P&G said profit
should fall to 69 cents to 77 cents per share, from 82 cents per
share a year earlier.
P&G's stock was up 54 cents, or 0.7 percent, in after hours
trading after closing at $78.70 on the New York Stock Exchange.