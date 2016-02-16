BRUSSELS Feb 16 The European Commission said on
Tuesday it had approved Coty Inc's planned acquisition
of Procter & Gamble's beauty products businesses by Coty
after concluding the market competition would remain
sufficiently strong.
Coty, the U.S. maker of Calvin Klein and Chloe perfume, will
buy Procter & Gamble's perfume, hair care and make-up
businesses for $12.5 billion in the biggest cosmetics merger in
recent history.
Coty would become the No. 1 perfume maker ahead of L'Oreal
and No. 3 make-up provider behind its French rival and
Estee Lauder.
It would run the perfume licenses of Gucci and Hugo Boss as
well as make-up brands such as Max Factor, more than doubling
its size with combined sales of more than $10 billion.
The Commission said that consumers would continue to have a
large array of choices in fragrances such as Avon, L'Oreal and
LVMH and in colour cosmetics, such as L'Oreal and Cosnova.
"The Commission concluded that strong independent players
would remain active in all the concerned markets," the
Commission, which rules on competition matters in the European
Union, said in a statement.
