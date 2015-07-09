July 9 Procter & Gamble Co is selling its beauty business to Coty Inc in a deal that values the business at $12.5 billion.

The deal includes P&G's Salon Professional, Retail Hair Color, Cosmetics and Fine Fragrance businesses and some hair styling brands. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)