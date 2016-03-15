MUMBAI, March 15 U.S. consumer health giant
Procter & Gamble's India unit said on Tuesday it had
stopped manufacture and sale of its cough-and-cold medicine
Vicks Action 500 Extra with immediate effect, after regulators
banned it citing potential health risk.
The product is a fixed dose combination of paracetamol,
phenylephrine and caffeine, which was banned by India's health
ministry in a notice issued over the weekend, Procter & Gamble
Hygiene and Health Care Ltd informed the stock
exchange.
The drug was one of 344 drug combinations including several
antibiotics and analgesics that India ordered to be prohibited
saying a government-appointed panel of experts had found the
combinations lacked "therapeutic justification."
P&G said all its products, including Vicks Action 500 Extra,
were backed by research to support their quality, safety and
efficacy.
It wasn't immediately clear how much the product contributed
to P&G's sales.
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)