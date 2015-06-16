PARIS June 16 Details of U.S. cosmetic company
Coty's acquisition of Proctor & Gamble's (P&G)
beauty assets could take at least two weeks to be finalised,
sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.
For tax purposes, the transaction is to be completed through
a "Reverse Morris Trust," which means that P&G would spin off
its beauty assets into a separate company that would then absorb
Coty in an all-share deal, the sources said.
Coty won an auction at the weekend valuing the businesses at
close to $12 billion, the sources said. If it goes through, it
would be the biggest deal in cosmetics in at least a decade and
would turn Coty into a world leader in perfume and hair care.
(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; editing by David Clarke)