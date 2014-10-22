CHICAGO Oct 22 Procter & Gamble Co said
on Wednesday that the head of its North American business,
Melanie Healey, will retire next June, as the company puts
together a new leadership team in an effort to revive sagging
sales growth and gain market share.
Healey, once widely considered to be a potential successor to
current Chief Executive A.G. Lafley, will be succeeded by
Carolyn Tastad, who is currently P&G's global customer
development officer.
"The way to think about this change is that we are putting
together the leadership team for a more streamlined and focused
P&G," Paul Fox, director of corporate communications, told
Reuters.
In August, the world's largest household products maker said
it could sell about half of its brands in the next two years and
cut jobs to revive growth.
The company's North American business, the largest
contributor to revenue, has struggled in recent years. P&G's
sales have missed Wall Street's estimates in nine of the last 13
quarters.
P&G had previously sought to cut expenses by streamlining
management, reducing costs and cutting jobs under a five-year,
$10 billion restructuring plan announced in 2012.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Leslie Adler)