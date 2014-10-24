(Adds impact of strong dollar, Colgate earnings, updates
shares)
By Nandita Bose and Sruthi Ramakrishnan
Oct 24 Procter & Gamble Co on Friday said
it would sell its Duracell battery business, probably through a
split-off into a separate company, as it looks to focus on
faster-growing brands.
P&G shares rose about 3 percent as investors shrugged off a
marginal fall in quarterly sales and warning that a stronger
dollar would significantly hurt revenue and earnings this
quarter. A surging U.S. currency, reduces the value of overseas
sales when they are translated back into U.S. dollars.
P&G and Colgate-Palmolive Co, which on Friday
reported a 17 percent drop in third-quarter profit and lowered
its full-year earnings forecast, are the latest companies to be
hurt by a stronger dollar.
Emerging markets generate about 50 percent of Colgate's
sales and about 39 percent of P&G's revenue comes from
developing markets.
The world's No. 1 household products maker said in August it
could sell about half of its slow-growing brands in the next two
years. Duracell, the world's No. 1 battery business, was widely
considered to be one of the largest assets that P&G was likely
to divest.
On a conference call, Chief Financial Officer John Moeller
said the company had sold or discontinued 11 brands in the
latest quarter and 25 in the last five quarters. Analysts expect
it to sell laundry brands Fab and Trojan, Perma Sharp shaving
blades and Fekkai hair products, among others.
Demand for Duracell's mainstay non-rechargeable, disposable
alkaline batteries has waned while a worldwide explosion in
electronic devices has increased demand for re-chargeable
batteries.
P&G, whose brands include Pampers diapers and Tide detergent,
said it would first sell its interest in a China-based battery
joint venture for an undisclosed amount and then exit Duracell
completely.
The company said it was looking to split Duracell off into a
stand-alone company but would consider alternatives that offer
better value to shareholders.
Under the split-off, expected in the second half of 2015,
P&G shareholders would be able to exchange some, none or all of
their stock for shares of Duracell.
SALES STRUGGLE
P&G said it expected the percentage growth in its net sales
in fiscal 2015 to be little changed or rise in the low single
digits, including a 2 percentage point negative impact from a
strong dollar.
Net income attributable to P&G fell to $1.99 billion, or 69
cents per share, in the first quarter ended Sept. 30 from $3.03
billion, or $1.04 per share, a year earlier.
Core earnings, excluding the currency impact, were $1.07 per
share, in line with the analysts' average estimate, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net sales dipped to $20.79 billion from $20.83 billion due
to currency fluctuations and divestitures. Organic sales,
excluding those effects, increased 2 percent.
Shares of P&G were up 2.6 percent at $85.41 at midday.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore and Nandita Bose
in Chicago; Editing by Kirti Pandey, Jilian Mincer, Lisa Von Ahn
and Gunna Dickson)