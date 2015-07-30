* 4th-qtr sales $17.79 bln vs est. $17.98 bln
* Net income falls 80 pct, hurt by one-time charge
* Shares fall as much as 4.3 pct
(Adds analyst comments; updates shares)
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
July 30 Procter & Gamble Co reported its
sixth straight quarter of falling sales, hurt mainly by the
stronger dollar.
Even after stripping out the impact of the dollar and
acquisitions, sales rose just 1 percent, raising concerns about
the slow pace at which P&G is turning around its business.
The company's shares fell as much as 4.3 percent in morning
trading on Thursday, after it said sales would fall by a
low-to-mid single-digit percentage in the year ending June 2016.
P&G, struggling in an increasingly competitive consumer
products industry, has been trying to turn itself around since
2014 by focusing on fewer, faster-growing brands.
It has also made management changes, including appointing
company veteran David Taylor CEO this week.
But these moves have failed to convince investors that the
company, which gets two-thirds of its revenue from outside the
United States, has done enough to get back on track.
JP Morgan analysts noted that P&G's volume sales were the
weakest in five years.
Some analysts question whether P&G is too big and whether it
would be better off splitting its businesses into separate
companies.
Analysts on a conference call grilled executives about why
P&G was still struggling to show underlying earnings growth, why
steps taken so far have been ineffective and whether the company
had a Plan B.
"We clearly recognize the need to grow faster ... we're not
going to get there in the next quarter or two but we do expect
sequential progress as we move through the next fiscal year,"
Chief Financial Officer Jon Moeller said.
Sanford Bernstein analyst Ali Dibadj said P&G should break
into three companies - beauty, grooming and health, and home
care.
P&G has dropped about 50 brands since 2014, of which 43 were
sold to perfume maker Coty Inc for $12.5 billion this
month.
P&G intends to retain a core portfolio of 65 brands,
including Tide detergent, Pampers diapers and Gillette shaving
products.
Neil Saunders, CEO of research firm Conlumino, said P&G
needs to get rid of more brands if it wants to turn itself
around faster.
Net income attributable to P&G fell 80 percent to $521
million, or 18 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended June
30, mainly due to a $2.03 billion one-time charge related to its
Venezuelan operations.
Revenue fell 9.2 percent to $17.79 billion.
(Additional reporting by Ramkumar Iyer; Editing by Simon
Jennings and Kirti Pandey)