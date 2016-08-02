* Sees full-year net sales up about 1 pct

* 4th-qtr profit $0.79/shr vs est. $0.74

* Net sales $16.1 bln vs est. $15.83 bln

* Shares hit 1-1/2 year high (Adds link to Breakingviews)

By Sruthi Ramakrishnan

Aug 2 Procter & Gamble Co, the maker of Tide detergent and Gillette shaving products, reported higher-than-expected quarterly sales and profit as demand strengthened for its products for babies, women and home care.

Shares of the company, which also forecast a growth in full-year net sales after two years of decline, rose to a 1-1/2 year high of $87.15 in morning trading on Tuesday.

P&G said it expected total net sales to rise about 1 percent in the year ending June 2017. This works out to $65.95 billion, in line with the average analyst estimate, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales excluding its Venezuela operations and the impact of acquisitions, divestitures and currency are expected to rise about 2 percent.

P&G has been shedding unprofitable brands and focusing on core brands such as Gillette, Pampers and Tide to revive sluggish sales, which analysts blame on its slow reaction to changing trends in key markets such as China.

The company said it expects to start benefiting immediately from its plan to save up to $10 billion in the next five years.

A significant portion of these savings will be invested in revenue growth, Chief Financial Officer Jon Moeller said on a call.

P&G also plans to spend more on advertising this year, mainly on in-store programs and trials.

The company, one of the world's biggest advertisers, has been cutting back on agency-related ads as part of a multi-year cost-reduction plan. The company said it spent $600 million less on agency-related ads in the past two fiscal years.

P&G said it was looking to attract customers who are just entering its target markets through promotions such as free trial of its Gillette Fusion FlexBall razors for boys turning 18 and of Pampers diapers for new mothers.

P&G's sales in China in the fourth quarter were flat from a year earlier, arresting a decline in the prior three quarters in the company's biggest market after the United States.

Net sales fell 2.7 percent to $16.1 billion in the quarter ended June 30, the eighth straight quarter of decline, but beat the average analyst estimate of $15.83 billion.

Excluding items, P&G earned 79 cents per share, topping the average estimate of 74 cents.

Net income attributable to the company more than tripled to $1.95 billion, or 69 cents per share, reflecting a charge P&G had recorded in the year-earlier quarter to take its Venezuela business off its books.

(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh and Kirti Pandey)