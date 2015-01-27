S.Korea says private consumption fragile, strong exports boost investment
SEOUL, May 12 South Korea said on Friday that recovery in private consumption remains weak although rapid growth in exports is boosting both production and investment.
Jan 27 Procter & Gamble Co, the world's largest household products maker, reported an about 31 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by a stronger dollar.
Net profit attributable to the company fell to $2.37 billion, or 82 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Dec. 31, from $3.43 billion, or $1.18 per share, a year earlier.
The maker of Pampers diapers and Tide detergent said net sales fell 4.4 percent to $20.2 billion, but sales rose 2 percent on an organic basis.
P&G derives roughly two-thirds of its revenue outside the United States. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru and Nandita Bose in Chicago; Editing by Don Sebastian)
TORONTO, May 11 Hudson's Bay Co on Thursday reported a 2.9 percent decline in quarterly sales, saying fewer customers shopped in its stores, which include Saks Fifth Avenue and Lord & Taylor, amid a continuing shift toward online shopping.