(Adds analyst comment, details, updates shares)
By Shailaja Sharma and Nandita Bose
Jan 27 Procter & Gamble Co, the world's
largest household products maker, said it no longer expects
sales and core earnings growth this year, joining a host of
companies in blaming a strong dollar for disappointing results
and outlooks.
P&G, which derives roughly two-thirds of revenue outside the
United States, also reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales
and profit as the devaluation of major currencies, especially
the Russian ruble, versus the dollar ate into profit.
P&G's shares fell 3.5 percent to $86.40 in afternoon
trading.
Companies such as Caterpillar Inc, Microsoft Corp
and Johnson & Johnson have blamed a strong
dollar for weak results and outlook.
"This is the most significant fiscal year currency impact we
have ever incurred," Jon Moeller, P&G's chief financial officer,
said on a conference call.
The maker of Pampers diapers and Tide detergent expects
full-year net sales to fall 3-4 percent, compared with its prior
forecast of flat to low-single digit percentage rise.
Core profit is expected to be flat to down in the low-single
digit percentage range, compared with its prior forecast of
mid-single digits growth.
The dollar gained nearly 13 percent against a basket
of currencies in 2014, its strongest performance since 1997.
P&G said exchange rates would reduce full-year sales by 5
percent and profit by 12 percent, or at least $1.4 billion after
tax.
Moeller said the impact from currency fluctuation would
never go away fully, and that P&G was working to further
localize its supply chain and building 20 new manufacturing
plants in emerging markets.
Since August, where P&G outlined a plan to sell slow-growing
brands and cut jobs to revive sales growth, a total of 35 brands
have either been sold, discontinued or will be consolidated, P&G
said on Tuesday.
Organic sales in the second quarter ended Dec. 31 rose in
all businesses, except in its beauty, hair and personal care
business due to lower demand for Olay creams and other products.
The lackluster organic growth across divisions and P&G's
seeming inability to offset currency fluctuations with
productivity and pricing was concerning, UBS Securities analyst
Stephen Powers wrote in a note.
Net sales fell 4.4 percent to $20.2 billion, missing
analysts' estimate of $20.62 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net profit attributable to P&G fell 31 percent to $2.37
billion. Core earnings fell to $1.06 per share, lower than
analysts' estimate of $1.13.
(Editing by Don Sebastian, Marguerita Choy and Savio D'Souza)