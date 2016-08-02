Aug 2 Procter & Gamble Co, the maker of
Tide detergent and Gillette shaving products, reported
better-than-expected quarterly sales, helped by strong demand
for its baby, feminine and home care products.
The net income attributable to the company rose to $1.95
billion, or 69 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended June
30, from $521 million, or 18 cents per share, a year earlier.
The year-ago profit had been hurt by a charge from
deconsolidating its Venezuela business.
Net sales fell 2.7 percent to $16.1 billion, down for the
eighth straight quarter, but beat the average analyst estimate
of $15.83 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
