* 1st-qtr adj. profit $1.03/shr vs. est. $0.98
* UK "very challenging and highly promotional", sales down 2
pct
* Shares up 4.6 pct
(Adds details, analyst comment; updates shares)
By Sruthi Ramakrishnan
Oct 25 Procter & Gamble Co, the maker of
Tide detergent and Pampers diapers, reported a
better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by cost-cutting
and strong demand for its baby, feminine and home care products.
P&G's shares were up 4.6 percent at $87.97 on Tuesday
morning.
The company has been selling off unprofitable brands and
focusing on core brands such as Tide, Pampers and Gillette to
revive sluggish sales. P&G sold 41 of its brands, including
Clairol and Wella, to Coty Inc in a $12.5 billion deal
earlier this month.
P&G is also planning to save as much as $10 billion in costs
over the next five years, after cutting the same amount in costs
over the last five years.
The company plans to reinvest a significant portion of
savings from the new plan in product and packaging improvement,
research and development, and expanding sales coverage, P&G's
Chief Financial Officer Jon Moeller said on a media call.
Organic sales in P&G's fabric and home care business - its
largest - rose 4 percent in the first quarter, while those in
baby, feminine and family care, the second largest, rose 2
percent.
The two businesses, which house brands such as Tide,
Febreze, Pampers and Tampex, together accounted for 60 percent
of the company's total revenue.
P&G's revenue was driven by "solid" volume growth of 3
percent in the quarter, in contrast to rivals such as Unilever
, whose sales were mainly propped up by price hikes,
Jefferies analyst Kevin Grundy wrote in a note.
Net sales remained largely flat at $16.52 billion in the
quarter ended Sept. 30, but beat the average estimate of $16.49
billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales in the United Kingdom, P&G's largest European market,
fell 2 percent in the quarter, Moeller said.
Britain's vote to leave the European Union has caused a
plunge in the pound, leading consumer goods makers such as
Unilever to attempt to raise prices in the market.
Moeller declined to discuss P&G's pricing strategy, but said
the UK continued to be a "very challenging and highly
promotional" market.
P&G said net income attributable to the company rose 4.3
percent to $2.71 billion, or 96 cents per share.
Excluding items, P&G earned $1.03 per share from continuing
operations, beating the average analyst estimate of 98 cents.
P&G's quarterly sales have been mostly falling for more than
three years, as the company has been cutting its brand
portfolio.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Martina D'Couto)