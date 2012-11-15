CINCINNATI Nov 15 Procter & Gamble Co
now plans to cut another 2 percent to 4 percent of its
non-manufacturing staff, on top of a continuing 10 percent
reduction, and said it may increase stock repurchases to $6
billion from $4 billion.
The world's largest maker of household products laid out its
latest plans on Thursday as it works on improving its structure
and cutting costs.
Ahead of a bi-annual meeting with analysts, being held this
year at P&G's Cincinnati headquarters, the company also
maintained its forecasts for sales and earnings for the current
quarter and the fiscal year.