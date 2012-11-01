Nov 1 Procter & Gamble Co said on
Thursday that 31-year company veteran Jorge Uribe will soon
become its first global productivity and organization
transformation officer, as the world's largest maker of
household products works on improving its structure and cutting
costs.
Uribe, who starts in his new role on Dec. 1, will report
directly to Chairman and Chief Executive Bob McDonald and will
also be part of a new productivity council of senior managers.
P&G said in late October that it would add the new role and
council as it puts a fresh focus on productivity, but at that
time it did not say who would be involved. The maker of Tide
detergent and Pampers diapers is already cutting $10 billion of
costs and focusing on key markets, products and countries.
Its goals have been under intense scrutiny - as has McDonald
- since activist investor William Ackman bought shares this
summer.
Uribe, who joined P&G in 1981 as a marketing assistant, is
currently P&G's group president of Latin America and global
club, cash & carry channel. He will be succeeded in that post by
Tarek Farahat, the vice president and general manager of P&G
Brazil.
The productivity council will include Uribe, McDonald, Vice
Chairman of Global Business Units Dimitri Panayotopoulos, Vice
Chairman of Global Operations Werner Geissler, Chief Financial
Officer Jon Moeller, Chief Human Resources Officer Mark Biegger
and Global Brand Building Officer Marc Pritchard.