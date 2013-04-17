April 17 Procter & Gamble Co plans to
increase the time it takes to pay its suppliers by as much as 30
days, which could free up to $2 billion in cash, the Wall Street
Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The world's largest household products company is seeking to
pay its bills in 75 days from the average of 45 days it takes
currently, the paper said. ()
P&G recently began negotiations with its suppliers about the
new payments terms, which are expected to be implemented over
three years and could affect hundreds of companies, the Journal
reported.
To help P&G's suppliers cope with changes, the company is
working with banks to offer cash to suppliers after 15 days from
delivery for a fee, the paper said.
P&G could not be immediately reached for comment outside of
regular U.S. business hours.