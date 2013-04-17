April 17 Procter & Gamble Co is
increasing the time it takes to pay for supplies and offering
financing to help mitigate the impact a longer payment cycle
could have on small and midsize businesses, the household
products maker told suppliers earlier this month.
P&G plans to increase the time it takes to pay suppliers by
as much as 30 days, which could free up to $2 billion in cash,
the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with
the matter.
The world's largest household products company is seeking to
pay its bills in 75 days from the average of 45 days it takes
currently, the paper said.
In a letter dated April 5 on a P&G website for suppliers,
the company said that its "working capital program will focus on
moving to longer payables with our external business partners."
()
The letter from Chief Purchasing Officer Richard Hughes said
that P&G discovered that its payment cycle was out of line with
those of its competitors. Hughes said in the letter that P&G
planned to offer supply chain financing through banks.
P&G recently began negotiations with its suppliers about the
new payments terms, which are expected to be implemented over
three years and could affect hundreds of companies, the Journal
reported. To help P&G's suppliers cope with changes, the company
is working with banks to offer cash to suppliers after 15 days
from delivery for a fee, the Journal said.
"External business partners will have the opportunity to
leverage P&G's strong credit rating and receive faster payment
via supply chain financing," P&G confirmed on Wednesday.
According to P&G's supplier website, its payment terms
policy is "net 75 globally, where legally allowed," for all new
suppliers as of March 1. Its largest existing suppliers are set
to start to work under the 75 day policy in July, as new or
modified agreements are reached. The new policy will be applied
to other existing suppliers starting in April 2014, on a rolling
basis, according to that site. ()