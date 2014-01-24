Jan 24 Procter & Gamble Co, the world's largest household products maker, reported lower quarterly profit on Friday, hurt by unfavorable currency movements and lower gross profit margin.

The maker of Pampers diapers and Tide detergent left its 2014 sales growth forecast unchanged.

The company earned $3.43 billion, or $1.18 per share, in the fiscal second quarter, down from $4.06 billion, or $1.39 per share, a year earlier. Core earnings per share, excluding restructuring charges, fell 1 percent to $1.21.

Sales rose 0.5 percent to $22.28 billion, in line with the average Wall Street estimate, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Organic sales rose 3 percent.