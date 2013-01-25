BRIEF-Baidu, Continental sign agreement to collaborate on automated driving
* Says Baidu And Continental sign agreement to collaborate on automated driving Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CHICAGO Jan 25 Procter & Gamble Co : * CFO says through December had cut 5,500 non-manufacturing jobs, toward goal
of 5,700 cuts by June * CFO says pretty comfortable with company's pricing today * CFO says does not see significant amount of future price increases due to
commodity costs * CEO says to bring ariel brand version of tide pods to Europe in April-June
quarter
* Walt Disney CEO says as a matter of principle, I've resigned from the president's council over the Paris agreement withdrawal - tweet Source text for Eikon: http://bit.ly/2qLKkSo