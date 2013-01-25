BRIEF-Baidu, Continental sign agreement to collaborate on automated driving
* Says Baidu And Continental sign agreement to collaborate on automated driving Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CHICAGO Jan 25 Procter & Gamble Co : * CEO says believes can strengthen share in economically challenged Europe over
next few months * CFO says North American voume growth was higher than company average * CFO says has seen volume acceleration in U.S. in January * CFO says wants to grow sales 1-2 points ahead of market growth rate
* Says Baidu And Continental sign agreement to collaborate on automated driving Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Walt Disney CEO says as a matter of principle, I've resigned from the president's council over the Paris agreement withdrawal - tweet Source text for Eikon: http://bit.ly/2qLKkSo