BRIEF-Patterson Co says Scott Anderson steps down as chairman, president and CEO
* Patterson Companies Inc says Anderson will continue to serve as a director until 2017 annual meeting of shareholders
BOCA RATON, Fla. Feb 21 Procter & Gamble Co : * CFO says new olay products shipping ahead of expectations * CFO says $1.2 billion in FY 2013 cost of goods sold cost cuts on track,
stretch goal is $1.4 billion * CFO says growth opportunities are significant, sees superior levels of
shareholder return * CFO says January good, February started tough, both in U.S. and international
markets
* Patterson Companies Inc says Anderson will continue to serve as a director until 2017 annual meeting of shareholders
June 1 Dollar General Corp's profit and sales beat analysts' estimates, as the Dollar-store chain operator benefited from higher consumer spending at its stores and lower advertising costs.