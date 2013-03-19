BRIEF-Neste issues Euro 400 million bond
* Neste oyj says 7-year bond carries a coupon of 1.500 per cent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG, March 19 Procter & Gamble Co. , the world's biggest household products maker, is to build a $175 million export-oriented factory in South Africa, the latest multinational to position itself for take-off on the fast-growing continent.
Africa has been in the limelight for global consumer firms since Wal-Mart's $2.4 billion acquisition in 2011 of South African retailer Massmart gave the world's largest retailer a foothold in several sub-Saharan countries.
P&G, which already makes nappies for Africa's biggest economy in a factory near Johannesburg, said the new plant would make a range of products including detergents for local markets and export to southern and east Africa.
Construction of the 1.6 billion rand ($174.6 million) plant would start next year with production expected by 2017, the company said.
P&G's expansion in South Africa pits it against domestic firm Tiger Brands and Anglo-Dutch consumer goods company Unilever, which has said it plans to double its Africa revenue in next few years.
Swiss consumer foods maker Nestle is in the middle of a 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.06 billion) investment in expanding and upgrading facilities in Africa.
* Gold little changed for the month * Silver falls after hitting one-month high on Tuesday (Updates prices) By Maytaal Angel LONDON, May 31 Gold edged higher on Wednesday as the dollar dipped and simmering geopolitical tensions lent support, though the metal was largely unchanged for the month amid an increased chance of a U.S. interest rate rise next month. The dollar edged lower versus a currency basket, with sterling recovering after a poll showed Britain's r