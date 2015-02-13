BRIEF-India's Cybertech Systems & Software March-qtr consol profit rises
* March quarter consol net profit 19.7 million rupees versus profit 9.4 million rupees year ago
(Changes dateline) Feb 13 Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd : * December-quarter net profit 906.6 million rupees * December-quarter net sales 6.44 billion rupees versus 5.71 billion rupees
last year * Source text: bit.ly/16ZT1yD * Further company coverage
(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)
* Says recommended a final dividend of INR 5 per equity share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: