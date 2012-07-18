* P&G says board unanimously supports CEO
* Ackman says owns $1.8 bln of P&G, plus some options
* Shares up 3 cents to $64.82
July 18 Procter & Gamble Co's independent
directors said the board supports Chief Executive Bob McDonald
and his turnaround plan, while William Ackman confirmed his
stake in the world's largest household products company is worth
about $1.8 billion.
The board action came nearly a week after Ackman, the
activist investor, revealed that his Pershing Square Capital
Management took a stake in the maker of Tide detergent and
Pampers diapers.
"The board is overseeing a plan to return P&G results to
levels that produce the best long-term value for shareholders;
unanimously supports the plan and Chief Executive Officer, Bob
McDonald, as he leads its implementation; and is monitoring its
effectiveness," they said in a filing with the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission on Wednesday morning.
Hours later, Ackman told CNBC's Delivering Alpha conference
that Pershing's stake is worth about $1.8 billion, plus some
options. That gives his firm roughly a 1 percent stake in P&G.
It is "very hard" to lose money in P&G at the current share
price or the price Pershing paid, "which is below the current
share price," Ackman said at the New York event, which was also
broadcast on the cable news channel. He added that he looks
forward to meeting P&G's CEO.
P&G, which is in the midst of a $10 billion restructuring
and other changes, declined to make board members available for
interviews.
Ackman has been instrumental in shaking up management at
other companies, including Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd
and J.C. Penney Co Inc.
Pershing Square told investors this week it recently sold
its position in Citigroup Inc and used that money to buy
P&G shares.
Ackman's interest in P&G was disclosed on July 12.
Cincinnati-based P&G's shares rose 3.7 percent on July 12 and
another 2.2 percent on July 13.
News of Ackman's investment in P&G came weeks after a June
20 speech, during which McDonald cut P&G's fourth-quarter profit
and sales forecasts and outlined a plan to focus on its 40
biggest businesses, 20 biggest new products and 10 key
developing markets.
At that time, McDonald said it would take time to reverse
the negative trends and he expected little improvement in fiscal
2013, which began on July 1.
"I think we'll know whether the strategy change is working
within the next few quarters," said Morgan Stanley analyst Dara
Mohsenian, who has an "equal weight" rating on P&G.
"It is going to be difficult to turn the fundamentals around
given that they operate at large price premiums in the
categories they're in and given they skew to developed markets"
where the consumer is weak right now. "I think those are going
to be hard issues for them to overcome."
P&G's board consists of 10 independent directors and
Chairman, President and CEO Bob McDonald, who joined the board
and became the company's leader in 2009.
James McNerney, the chairman, president and CEO of Boeing Co
, is presiding director of the P&G board.
P&G shares rose 3 cents to $64.82 on the New York Stock
Exchange. P&G shares closed at $61.40 on July 11, the day before
Ackman's investment was reported.