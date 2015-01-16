(Adds details, spokesperson comments, background)
By Nayan Das
Jan 16 Procter & Gamble Co unit Gillette
filed a lawsuit against four former employees for disclosing
trade secrets to ShaveLogic Inc, their current employer.
The lawsuit alleged the defendants - Craig Provost, John
Griffin, William Tucker and Douglas Kohring - breached their
contracts with Gillette by disclosing highly confidential
information and trade secrets.
The employees shared information related to technical
innovations for enhancing shaving technology, Kara Buckley, a
spokesperson for P&G's male grooming business, told Reuters.
The defendants were working in an R&D capacity during their
tenure at Gillette. Their work was centered on future
technology, Buckley said.
Gillette said Shavelogic was issued a patent on July 29,
2014 involving a magnetic attachment for a shaving cartridge,
that one or more of the defendants worked on while at Gillette.
Shavelogic has also applied for several other patents
relating to shaving technology which the defendants worked on
while at Gillette, including elastomeric pivots, the company
said.
Shavelogic has adopted the practise of hiring former
Gillette employees and advisors to gain trade secrets, the
lawsuit said.
The suit sought an injunction to stop the employees from
further using Gillette's confidential information as well as
damages and a jury trial.
Gillette, which is more than a century old, said in the
filing that monetary compensation would be determined at the
trial.
Dallas-based Shavelogic could not be immediately reached for
comment.
Gillette, which was bought by P&G in 2005, filed the lawsuit
in Suffolk Superior Court in Boston, Massachusetts, P&G said on
Friday. The civil action is No. 15-0149B.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Nayan Das in Bengaluru;
Editing by Joyjeet Das)