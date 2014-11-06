BRIEF-TCL's trading in shares to halt pending announcement
* Says trading in shares to halt from April 21 pending announcement related to major plan
Nov 6 Produkty Klasztorne SA :
* Reported on Wednesday Q3 revenue was 1.1 mln zlotys versus 747,842 zlotys last year
* Q3 operating loss was 155,390 zlotys versus loss of 147,136 zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net loss was 161,713 zlotys versus 159,187 zlotys last year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Says trading in shares to halt from April 21 pending announcement related to major plan
* Unit enters cooperation agreement with Huawei Investment & Holding Co