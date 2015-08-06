NEW YORK Aug 6 Raymond James Financial Inc's
Insurance Group said on Thursday that it acquired
Producers Choice, a private insurance and annuity marketing
company, for an undisclosed amount, a move that cuts outsourcing
costs and adds a 60-person sales team.
Raymond James Insurance Group and its roughly 85 employees
had already been outsourcing administrative tasks for their life
insurance policies to Troy, Michigan-based Producers Choice.
Buying Producers Choice brings that work back in house,
saving an undisclosed amount of money, said Scott Stolz, senior
vice president of Raymond James Private Client Group Investments
& Wealth Solutions, which oversees the insurance group.
The 60 employees at Producers Choice will also work as sales
people recommending insurance products and annuities to Raymond
James advisers. They bring the group's total headcount to 145.
The deal took about nine months to complete.
Based at Raymond James Financial's headquarters in St.
Petersburg, Florida, the insurance group recommends life
insurance products and annuities to its parent's nearly 6,400
advisers.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)