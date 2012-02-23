(Corrects to show crude inventories at highest level since 2011 (not 2001) NEW YORK, Feb 23 Total U.S. four-week average demand for refined products fell to the lowest level since April 1997, data from the U.S. Energy information Administration showed on Thursday. The four-week average demand for refined products like gasoline and distillates fell to 18.05 million barrels-per-day (bpd), 6.7 percent lower than a year ago. Four-week average gasoline demand fell 6.1 percent compared with a year ago while distillate demand was 5.9 percent lower than during the same week last year, according to the data. Meanwhile, crude inventories were at the highest level since September 2011, rising 1.63 million barrels to 340.71 million barrels, EIA said. Midwest refinery utilization rose 3 percentage points to 96 percent of capacity. (Reporting by Matthew Robinson and Selam Gebrekidan)