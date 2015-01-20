(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Andy Home
LONDON Jan 20 As the dust settles after last
week's copper capitulation, attention is inevitably turning to
the implications for producers, particularly those perched
precariously at the top end of the cost curve.
While many have already seen their share prices hammered
, the copper market itself is now looking for
production cuts.
With London benchmark copper trading below the
$6,000-per tonne level for the first time since 2009, the
potential exit of higher-cost mines is viewed as providing a
fundamental support to counter the technical pressures still
bearing down on the price.
And the very first casualties are starting to appear. Don't
worry if you haven't noticed them yet. These are the market's
minnows, as often as not already struggling with operational
problems.
The first really significant production cutback in the base
metals world has actually just been announced not in the copper
market but in the lead market.
That says much about how long it can take before low prices
generate a meaningful supply response.
FIRST COPPER CASUALTIES
Aura Minerals' Aranzazu mine in Mexico was
struggling even before last week's brutal copper sell-off.
Cash costs in the third quarter of last year were $3.06 per
pound, equivalent to just under $6,750 per tonne.
Aranzazu needed to be expanded to bring those costs down but
Aura, which recorded operating income of just $776 in the
quarter, was struggling to raise the finance.
The announcement that the mine was being put
onto care and maintenance came on Jan. 15, one day after copper
collapsed. It was probably just a matter of time but a price now
starting with a "5" may well have been the final straw.
The production loss will be negligible. Aranzazu produced
just over 6,600 tonnes of copper in concentrate last year.
Revett Mining's Troy mine in Montana is even
smaller. Production in 2012 was around 3,400 tonnes. All
operations were suspended in December that year due to
instability in the mine and milling operations were only resumed
in November last year.
The loss of production and associated rehabilitation costs
meant Revett has been operating in the red with a net loss of
$2.1 million in the third quarter and of $4.5 million in the
first nine months of 2014.
As with Aura's Aranzazu, it's easy to see why Revett has
been so quick to announce a move to care and maintenance at
Troy.
And expect more of the same in the coming weeks. The first
casualties of lower prices are always the "halt and the lame",
small-scale operators with high costs, limited cash reserves and
existing operational negatives.
If you're looking for a really significant casualty of lower
prices, take a look at the lead market.
IVERNIA CLOSES (AGAIN)
Ivernia Inc last week announced it was placing its
Paroo Station lead mine in Australia on care and maintenance.
Now, what was once called the Magellan mine has not been
without its own operational problems since first coming into
production in 2005.
A public outcry over lead contamination along the shipping
route to and at the port of Esperance led to operations being
suspended for much of the 2007-2010 period.
A first attempt to restart was stymied by low prices and the
mine spent 2011-2012 on care and maintenance before being
reactivated in 2013 under its new name.
It produced 44,000 tonnes of contained lead in concentrate
that year and, production wise at least, was operating well all
through last year and on course to hit comfortably its guidance
of 80,000-85,000 tonnes of contained lead.
The only problem was the lead price. The market has been out
of favour for many, many months and the benchmark three-month
price on the London Metal Exchange started heading south
again towards the end of the third quarter last year.
A break down through the $2,000 per tonne level in
mid-December took it back to 2012 levels and that was even
before last week's copper-inspired drop to $1,743 per tonne.
Ivernia has cut costs, switching its power supply from
diesel to natural gas, and postponed its debt repayment
schedule. All to no avail.
The mine remained cash-flow negative in the third quarter
and Ivernia reported a net loss of $3.9 million for the period.
Things can only have become more difficult since then, given the
further decline in price.
Paroo Station is an important component of global lead mine
supply, accounting for around 2 percent of world production,
according to Gayle Berry, analyst at Jefferies.
Its suspension is therefore meaningful in terms of a market
that was widely expected to be in small supply-demand surplus
this year.
"If closed for the whole year it would be big enough to wipe
out our forecast 31,000-tonne refined surplus for 2015," Berry
writes ("Base Metal Insights - Lead prices bottoming", Jan. 20,
2015).
Paroo Station is something of an anomaly, though.
It is a "pure" lead producer. Most lead is mined in tandem
with zinc and other minerals, silver being the most common. That
complicates any assessment of where lead's own cost curve
support may lie.
As Berry and other analysts warn, therefore, it may not be
indicative of any broader trend in the lead mine sector.
But it does offer a useful reminder that mine closures in
response to price declines can often be a slow-fuse affair.
The first casualties are often operators so small that even
their combined loss of production makes only a marginal impact
on the bigger picture.
It takes a prolonged attritional period of low and then
falling prices to impact the bigger players.
A useful lesson for those looking for a major
reconfiguration of copper's supply side after last week's
events.
(Editing by Susan Thomas)