* France, Belgium, the Netherlands award import tenders
* Geopolitical concerns spur stockbuilding-analyst
* EU members must comply with new stock rules by Dec.
(Recasts, adds analyst quote, adds detail, link to EU
directive)
By Emma Farge and Ivana Sekularac
GENEVA/AMSTERDAM, Aug 17 European governments
are rushing to boost stockpiles of crude oil and fuel, three
agencies in control of strategic reserves said on Friday,
anxious to comply with new EU rules and ahead of feared supply
disruptions in the Middle East.
Belgium and the Netherlands have issued tenders to import a
total of around 250,000 tonnes of diesel and gasoline for
delivery in September and October, their agencies said.
France has also bought diesel and awarded a crude oil tender
this week while Belgium is increasing its crude stocks.
The tenders are likely to support high fuel prices and could
also help buoy Brent crude futures, already up nearly $10 since
the start of August on Middle East tensions and limited North
Sea supplies, analysts said.
"This is yet another unexpected source of support for oil
demand...It's a mirror of the stockpiling we saw in China
earlier in the year, and shows how the geopolitical concerns
about Iran and Syria are bullish for oil even in the absence of
an actual supply disruption," said Seth Kleinman, head of energy
research at Citi.
State inventories have come into focus as speculation mounts
that the United States and other Western governments may release
stocks to dampen prices and prevent high energy costs from
undermining sanctions against Iran.
An EU directive passed in 2009 and designed to mitigate the
impact of a supply crisis requires EU members to hold reserves
equal to 90 days of average daily net imports or 61 days of
average daily consumption ahead of a Dec. 31 deadline.
One third of the stocks must be held in products, according
to the EU directive.
"We are in the process of building stocks to meet our
strategic obligations under the new EU rules," said Alain Demot,
general manager of Belgium's Apetra, adding that more tenders
would be issued in coming months.
Apetra said its tender was for 57,000 tonnes of diesel and
was awarded on Thursday. It also said it had issued a crude oil
tender and that a cargo of 900,000 barrels of crude oil would be
delivered before the end of August into Belgian storage held in
Wilhelmshaven, Germany.
Dutch agency COVA said it had issued a tender to import
200,000 tonnes of gasoline and had awarded a portion of the
volume.
France's SAGESS said it bought 2 million barrels of diesel
or 267,000 tonnes before the end of June to meet its EU
requirements. It awarded a tender to buy 2.1 million barrels of
Saharan Blend crude for September delivery earlier this week.
(Writing and reporting by Simon Falush and Emma Farge;
additional reporting by Michel Rose in Paris and Jessica Donati
in London; Editing by Jane Baird and David Cowell)