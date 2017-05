HOUSTON, April 17 Colonial Pipeline on Sunday resumed normal operations on Line 1, which delivers gasoline from the U.S. Gulf Coast to delivery points in the East Coast, according to a shipper notice.

Colonial closed the line on Friday night at approximately 7:30 p.m. EDT to investigate a potential integrity issue. It restarted at approximately 6:15 a.m. EDT, the notice said. (Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by Bill Trott)