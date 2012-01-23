* Transatlantic market set to stay volatile

* LR rates to stay subdued due to China holidays

LONDON Jan 23 Refined petroleum tanker rates on top export routes were mostly steady on Monday although slower activity took its toll on earnings in the transatlantic market.

Rates for medium-range (MR) tankers for 37,000 tonne cargoes from Rotterdam to New York moved to W155.00, or $11,642 a day when translated into average earnings, from W164.79 or $13,688 a day on Friday and W154.38 or $11,406 a day last Monday.

Brokers said a rush of cargo fixing earlier last week, helped by a demand boost, lost momentum.

"This looks likely to have been a fleeting spike, however, and a sedate end to the week lowered rates back down to ... $13,500/day," broker SSY said on Monday.

Earnings hit their lowest in a year in November and have been volatile since then. Firmer activity in April last year pushed rates to their highest since 2008 on a jump in U.S. gasoline demand, helping to reduce the number of tankers available for hire.

Typical Long Range 2, 75,000 tonne shipments on the Middle East Gulf (MEG) to Japan route stood at W88.95 from W88.71 on Friday and W88.38 on Monday.

Long Range (LR) 1 tankers, carrying 55,000 tonne loads from the Middle East Gulf (MEG) to Japan, were at W104.50, from W104.04 on Friday and W98.15 last Monday.

"Little fresh enquiry provided little change for the MEG LR market," broker SSY said.

Brokers said they expected holidays in China this week to curtail activity across the LR market.

In the Mediterranean, 30,000 tonne shipments ex-Algeria to southern Europe were at W178.61 from W179.72 on Friday and W182.78 last Monday. (Reporting by Jonathan Saul; Editing by Anthony Barker)