BRIEF-Xoma receieves notice to terminate license agreement from Novo Nordisk
* Xoma -on april 20, 2017 co received notice from Novo Nordisk a/s, relating to termination of exclusive license agreement with co due to strategic and business reasons
Oct 27 Produits Chimiques Auxiliaires et de Synthese SA (PCAS) :
* Announces closing of a EuroPP and a syndicated loan for a total of 45 million euros
* Partially refinancing existing debt at lower rates and financing its growth strategy
* EuroPP (25 million euros) has been subscribed by Novo 2 fund, managed by Tikehau Investment Management
* Syndicated loan, arranged by Natixis, has received backing of PCAS' long-standing relationship banks as well as Bank Of China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Xoma -on april 20, 2017 co received notice from Novo Nordisk a/s, relating to termination of exclusive license agreement with co due to strategic and business reasons
* CareDx Inc - for full year 2017, company continues to expect revenue to be in range of $45 million to $50 million, excluding any potential allosure revenue