BRIEF-Egypt's Delta Sugar Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit aftr tax EGP 135.6 million versus loss of EGP 11.5 million year ago
Sept 9 Produkty Klasztorne SA
* Says signs distribution agreement with Zabka Polska Sp. z o.o., owner of Zabka and Freshmarket brands for an indefinite period
* Says the estimated value of the agreement exceeds 20 pct of the company's net sales revenue for the last four quarters
* Nine-month net profit after tax EGP 109,000 versus EGP 4.3 million year ago