Sept 9 Produkty Klasztorne SA

* Says signs distribution agreement with Zabka Polska Sp. z o.o., owner of Zabka and Freshmarket brands for an indefinite period

* Says the estimated value of the agreement exceeds 20 pct of the company's net sales revenue for the last four quarters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)