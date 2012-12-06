* Knowing financial slang helps agents navigate insular Wall
Street
* Investment banking job taught investigator to "follow the
money"
By Emily Flitter
NEW YORK, Dec 6 FBI Supervisory Special Agent
Richard Jacobs once had to go undercover as a "corrupt" stock
broker to help catch scammers on Wall Street making illegal
profits by manipulating penny stocks.
Jacobs had to live and breathe his new role.
"When you're talking to traders, there's a lot of slang," he
said in a recent interview with Reuters. "I thought, 'Can I pull
this off?'"
Without divulging too much about the case, Jacobs said he
succeeded--but with careful planning.
He created a firm and a history for himself: He needed to
convince the scammers he was so desperate to make a buck that he
would help them sell shares in their fraudulent companies to
unwitting investors.
That meant delivering a convincing story about his career as
a broker and also creating a shady but realistic-seeming
brokerage firm out of thin air.
Of course, Jacobs could not pull this off overnight. He
spent six years as a banker at a major Wall Street firm.
"Just explaining a stock option to someone who has no
background in finance can take a long time," he said.
Jacobs, 41, is the agent who was cited for his work on the
WorldCom case in 2005 and supervised the investigation of former
SAC Capital Advisors fund manager Mathew Martoma, who is charged
with insider trading. At $276 million in alleged illegal
profits, the Martoma case is the largest insider trading case
ever brought and has rocked Steven A. Cohen's $14 billion hedge
fund.
Jacobs said he draws on his real world experience
frequently.
"When hearing about certain types of securities fraud, I was
in a much better position to understand the details than people
who had no experience," Jacobs said of his work on financial
crimes investigations.
There are at least half a dozen other agents assigned to
the FBI's three financial crime units in New York who, like
Jacobs, left careers in finance to help chase down the bad guys
on Wall Street. Their experience helps add depth and continuity
to the policing of financial crimes by an agency with plenty of
internal reshuffling.
Jacobs, who left Wall Street for the FBI in 1999, was
recently promoted to a job overseeing the work of all three
securities fraud bureaus in New York, a move that takes him a
little further away from the day-to-day action. In recent
months, the FBI's securities team in New York lost two of its
most seasoned agents, B.J. Kang and David Makol, who led much of
the early work in the federal government's long-running
crackdown on insider trading in the $2 trillion hedge fund
industry.
Makol and Kang both moved to federal law enforcement jobs in
other cities. Kang, who may be best remembered making the highly
publicized arrest of Ponzi king Bernard Madoff and Galleon Group
founder Raj Rajaratnam, came to the FBI with a background in
accounting.
The FBI relies on its agents with Wall Street pedigrees to
help steer investigations ranging from insider trading to market
manipulation and other frauds that often require a familiarity
with spreadsheets and complex financial products.
Jacobs said people such agents interview are more open with
them, more willing to talk. That's particularly helpful in
approaching people about trying to get them to cooperate with an
investigation, which requires people to rat out their friends
and colleagues.
Lilian Perez, 33, who spent four years on an investment
banking team advising on mergers and initial public offerings
before joining the FBI eight years ago, said her work on Wall
Street has helped her look at Ponzi schemes and market
manipulation cases with a keen eye.
Sal Cincinelli, 34, two years ago walked away from a career
as a credit trader with an MBA in quantitative finance to join
the FBI. He said that for an investigation he's working on, he
recently interviewed a person on Wall Street who specializes in
collateralized debt obligations, bonds that are created from
collections of corporate debt and sold to investors in slices.
He said the conversation lasted an hour and at the end of it
the other agent who had accompanied him turned to Cincinelli and
said, "I don't even know how I would ask those questions."
But making the switch from Wall Street, where seven-figure
salaries are common, to much lower-paying government work isn't
always easy.
"Some of my friends said, 'Are you crazy? Have you lost your
mind?'" said Cincinelli, whose profile on LinkedIn shows he has
held positions at Bank of America and Global FX.
Cincinelli declined to discuss his prior work and said his
wife initially was furious with his decision to join the FBI.
She was worried for her husband's safety and unhappy about the
lengthy FBI training programs.
Jacobs and Cincinelli both said giving up their Wall Street
careers meant giving up some friends too, so drastic was the
lifestyle change.
Jacobs fondly remembers another thing from his Wall Street
days: his Mitsubishi 3000GT, a powerful sports car that he
bought with one of his last big paychecks.
He had been at the bureau just six months when the car was
stolen. His insurance covered the loss in full, but Jacobs did
not buy another sports car.
"I went practical after that."