UPDATE 2-Ontario sets tax on foreign buyers to cool Toronto housing market
* Vacant homes tax will also be implemented (Adds comment by Ontario Premier)
Nov 26 Progres Investment SA :
* Warsaw Stock Exchange resolved on Tuesday to resume trading of company's shares starting from Nov. 26, due to the fact that company published its Q3 financial statement
Source text: bit.ly/1yW1qeE
Further company coverage:
(gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Vacant homes tax will also be implemented (Adds comment by Ontario Premier)
* QNB Finansbank secures $200.0 million finacing from J.P. Morgan with 3 years maturity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)