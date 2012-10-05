* Extension pushes deadline to Oct. 19
* CNOOC takeover of Nexen also being vetted
* Analysts have expected an easier ride for Petronas
* Malaysia, China geopolitically different
By Euan Rocha and Jeffrey Jones
TORONTO/CALGARY, Oct 5 The Canadian government
has extended by two weeks its review of a C$5.2 billion ($5.3
billion) bid by Malaysian state oil company Petronas to take
over Progress Energy Resources Corp as the country's
focus on foreign moves to buy Canadian resource companies
intensifies.
The unexpected delay comes as Ottawa also vets a $15.1
billion offer for Nexen Inc by CNOOC Ltd, the
Chinese state-controlled company, a deal that has been slammed
both by Canada's main opposition party and from some within
Conservative Prime Minister Stephen Harper's own government.
Most analysts have said they expect Petronas's takeover of
Progress to face little trouble as the government assesses if
the transaction passes its main test of being of net benefit to
Canada.
Progress is a natural gas producer, as opposed to a
developer in the strategic Alberta oil sands, and plans set by
Petronas/Progress to build a multibillion-dollar liquefied
natural gas plant on the Pacific Coast fit with a push by Harper
to export the fuel to Asia.
Legal sources familiar with studies done by the government's
Investment Canada agency said the extension to Oct. 19 could be
routine, tied to a busy schedule within the review division. But
one lawyer said it was clear that the Malaysian investment is
not as politically tricky as a deal involving China.
"Let's face it, Malaysia is nothing in terms of geopolitics
whereas China is an emerging superpower and is increasingly
assertive," the lawyer said. "Malaysia will do the Progress deal
and perhaps no others, whereas China could buy all of the oil
sands if we let them."
Both Progress shareholders and Canadian antitrust
authorities have already approved the bid, which Petronas raised
when a competing offer surfaced last summer.
Industry Minister Christian Paradis appeared to suggest that
investors should not read too much into his pushing the decision
deadline out, but offered no reason for the delay.
"Extensions to the review period are not unusual. I will
take the time necessary to conduct a thorough and careful review
of any proposed investment under the (Investment Canada) Act,"
he said in a statement.
Progress officials declined to comment.
Paradis is in charge of the "net benefit" reviews under the
act. Evaluations last for 45 days and can be extended by another
30. Further extensions beyond that must be negotiated.
There is little guidance on precisely what the net benefit
rule entails. The Conservative government, which shocked the
market when it rejected a $39 billion foreign bid for fertilizer
giant Potash Corp in 2010, has promised to clarify
things when it gives its decision on the Nexen deal.
A major issue is whether a state-owned enterprise acts as an
arm of its government rather than a corporate entity.
Paradis has until Oct. 12 to rule on CNOOC's bid, although
he is widely expected to extend the review period for the 30-day
add-on, and perhaps further.
Harper said on Thursday that CNOOC's bid for Nexen raised
some difficult policy questions. But the government gave no sign
it would bow to a demand from the opposition New Democratic
Party to veto the deal.
Harper is trying to balance concerns over the CNOOC bid with
what the government says is a huge need for foreign investment
in the energy sector. Ottawa says the sector needs C$630 billion
($643 billion) over the next decade alone, and that much of it
will have to come from overseas.
If the Nexen deal goes through, Chinese companies will have
snapped up more than C$25 billion of Canadian energy assets in
10 years.
Progress shares rose 6 Canadian cents at C$21.85 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange, just below the $22 Petronas bid price.
By contrast, Nexen's shares closed at $25.48 in New York on
Friday, well below the $27.50 bid, showing investor fears that
Ottawa could block the deal.