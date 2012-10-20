CALGARY, Alberta Oct 20 Canada said on Saturday
it still invites foreign investment in natural resources despite
its surprise rejection of a C$5.17 billion ($5.2 billion)
takeover of Progress Energy Resources Corp by
Malaysia's Petronas, a deal that had been expected to pass
muster easily.
The rejection late on Friday of the buyout of Progress, a
natural gas producer, has sparked criticism from some investors
about perceived protectionism and raised questions whether the
larger and more controversial bid for Nexen Inc by
China's CNOOC Ltd has a chance of being
approved.
"Canada has one of the best investment climates in the world
and a long-standing reputation for welcoming foreign
investment," said Margaux Stastny, spokeswoman for Industry
Minister Christian Paradis, who blocked the Petronas bid minutes
before the deadline for a decision.
"Canada has a broad framework in place to promote trade and
investment, while at the same time protecting Canadian
interests. Our government welcomes foreign investment that
benefits Canada," Stastny said in an email.
The government of Prime Minister Stephen Harper has devoted
much time and effort to seeking foreign capital needed to help
develop natural resources such as the Alberta oil sands, and
much of that has been directed at Asia.
Meanwhile, the issue of growing foreign control over natural
resources has become increasingly contentious among the Canadian
public and even within Harper's own government.
Large foreign takeovers are vetted by Investment Canada to
determine if they will result in a net benefit to Canada. But
the yardsticks for such reviews remain murky.
Harper has promised a clear set of guidelines when the
government releases its decision on the CNOOC takeover of Nexen
in the coming weeks.