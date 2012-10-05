OTTAWA Oct 5 Canada's industry minister
appeared to suggest on Friday that investors should not read too
much into his extending the timeline for review of the proposed
takeover of Progress Energy Resources Corp by Malaysian
state oil company Petronas, saying such extensions are
normal.
"I can confirm that the timeline has been extended for the
review of the proposed acquisition of Progress Energy Resources
Corp," Industry Minister Christian Paradis said in a statement.
"Extensions to the review period are not unusual. I will
take the time necessary to conduct a thorough and careful review
of any proposed investment under the (Investment Canada) Act."