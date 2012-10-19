* Friday is deadline for deciding on Petronas bid
* Ottawa could offer insight into CNOOC's bid for Nexen
SAINT-HUBERT, Quebec Oct 19 Canadian Industry
Minister Christian Paradis declined to say on Friday whether he
had approved Malaysian state oil company Petronas'
C$5.2 billion ($5.3 billion) bid for gas producer Progress
Energy Resources Corp.
Earlier this month, Paradis extended the review period for
the bid to Friday. Officials said he wouldn't make an
announcement while markets are open.
"I won't comment on any specifics. When the decision is ...
made, I will announce it properly," Paradis told reporters in
the town of Saint-Hubert, Quebec, outside Montreal.
If approved, the acquisition would mark the first time an
Asian state investor has bought out its Canadian partner in a
gas project.
Developments on Petronas' bid may also offer clues as to
whether Canada will approve CNOOC Ltd's landmark $15.1
billion for Nexen Inc. The deadline for that review is
Nov. 11.