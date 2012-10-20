CALGARY, Alberta Oct 20 Progress Energy
Resources Corp said on Saturday that it would take the
next 30 days to determine the nature of concerns that led to
Ottawa's rejection of its takeover by Malaysia's Petronas and
try to find remedies.
Chief Executive Michael Culbert said in a statement that
Progress's board and staff were disappointed by the 11th-hour
rejection announced late Friday. He stressed that the long-term
health of Canada's gas industry and the future of liquefied
natural gas exports were dependent on investment by
international companies such as Petronas.