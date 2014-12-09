Dec 9 Progress Werk Oberkirch AG
* Restructures Oberkirch location and gives an outlook for
future business development
* For FY 2014 expects EBIT to be lower at 15 million to 16
million euros
* Says for FY 2014 expects revenues of nearly 380 million
euros
* In FY 2015 sees revenues of around 400 million euros and
EBIT of around 19 million euros
* Provisions of 4 million euros will still be recognized in
current fiscal year for socially compatible personnel
adjustments of around 100 employees
* Says annual savings in staff and operating costs are
expected to reach a total of at least 4 million euros
