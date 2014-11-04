Nov 4 Progress Werk Oberkirch AG :

* Says Q3 net income amounted to 1.2 million euros (p/y: 2.6 million euros)

* Says FY revenues and EBIT expected at lower end of expectations

* Says in first nine months, group revenues amounted to 286.7 million euros (p/y: 284.7 million euros)

* Says in first nine months EBIT reached 14.7 million euros (p/y: 15.8 million euros)

* Confirms fiscal year 2014 forecast for revenue of about 385 million euros and EBIT in range of 20 to 21 million euros

* Says Q3 revenues of 92.0 million euros (p/y: 93.0 million euros)

