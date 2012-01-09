Jan 9 Duke Energy and Progress
Energy said they would extend by six months the
termination date of their $13.7 billion merger, days after
energy regulators snubbed a proposal that sought to allay fears
of the combined company's market monopoly.
The termination date of the deal, which would make the
combined company the largest U.S. electric utility with 7.1
million customers in six states, would now be July 8.
Duke and Progress had said that a possible closure of the
merger would be pushed back to at least March as they were
looking to submit a new market mitigation plan to the Federal
Energy Regulatory Commission.
Shares of Duke closed at $21.47 on Monday on the New York
Stock Exchange. Shares of Progress Energy closed at $54.53.