TORONTO, July 27 Malaysia's state oil company
will raise its bid for Canadian natural gas producer Progress
Energy Resources Corp by 8 percent to fend off a rival
offer, and Progress shares surged on expectations of a bidding
war.
Progress said on Friday that Malaysia's Petronas
will now pay C$22.00 for each share, up from the C$20.45 it
offered in June, making the bid worth C$5.17 billion ($5.12
billion).
Calgary-based Progress did not name the third party that
made the unsolicited offer, but said its board has approved
Petronas's latest offer.
The deal, which needs approval by Canadian regulators, is
the smaller of two multi-billion dollar bids by state-owned
Asian companies for companies in the Canadian energy sector.
Chinese state-owned oil company CNOOC Ltd's this
week offered $15.1 billion for Canadian oil producer Nexen Inc
in what would be China's largest foreign
deal.
Progress said in a regulatory filing earlier this week it
had been stalked by a "multi-national oil company" since early
this year and that the unnamed company had submitted a written
offer in early June.
Petronas trumped that bid a week later, on June 11, and a
friendly deal with the Malaysian entity was finalized in late
June.
Progress did not say if the new and unsolicited offer came
from the same multi-national oil company that it had engaged
with since early this year.
Shares of Progress rose 13.5 percent to C$22.79, well above
the revised offer price, as investors bet on a possible bidding
war.
Petronas's initial offer of C$20.45 a share was already 77
percent above Progress' closing stock price the day before the
deal was announced.
Scotia Capital analyst William Lee said in a note that any
future bid for Progress would have at around C$23 a share, given
that the C$150 million break fee in the agreement with Petronas
equates to about 64 Canadian cents per Progress Energy share.
Progress, known for reserves in British Columbia's Montney
tight gas region and Alberta's Deep Basin, has been working with
Petronas since last year, when the Malaysian company paid C$1.07
billion for a half interest in shale gas fields it owns.
The partners in that joint venture also pledged to study the
feasibility of exporting liquefied natural gas to Asian markets.
Other Asian players, including PetroChina
, Korea Gas and Mitsubishi, have
poured billions of dollars into North American shale gas plays
in recent years, providing the capital that the North American
companies need to fund growth.
An excess of natural gas supplies in North America has led
to a prolonged slump in prices in the region. Petronas-Progress
and other groups want to export liquefied natural gas to Asian
markets, where natural gas commands much higher prices.
Petronas is being advised by Bank of America Merrill Lynch
and law firm Norton Rose on the deal, while Progress is being
advised by BMO Capital Markets and law firm Burnet, Duckworth &
Palmer. Progress Energy's board received a fairness opinion from
Scotia Waterous.